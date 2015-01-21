5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Liquorun founder Joel Macdonald is expanding the service into Sydney. Image: Supplied.

Welcome to Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The founder of that awesome ‘bring me beer’ app Liquorun is expanding the service into Sydney. Joel Macdonald came up with the idea for an on-demand alcohol delivery service in 2012 when he realised “there was a pain point when you can’t drive and getting in a taxi was half the price of the slab of beer. It didn’t make sense”. The full story is here.

2. Netflix is ready for a fight. The streaming service launches in Australia in March and it’s gearing up to face strong competition when it goes online. Netflix’s international strategy is to expand as fast as possible. There’s more here.

3. BHP Billiton CEO said just the threat of introducing robots can make existing employees more competitive. He wasn’t being nasty, he was just saying when employees realise the capability of some of the new automation technology being developed they tend to start working smarter themselves. Full story is here.

4. ASX listed Collaborate Corpoation raised $1.26 million to grow its peer-to-peer businesses including DriveMyCar Rentals, Caramavan and Rentoid. Collaborative consumption markets have received a bunch of attention lately with the rise of Airbnb, Lending Club and Uber. Collaborate CEO Chris Noone said the funds will be used to grow the various platforms and support marketing activities for DriveMyCar which is about to be relaunched.

5. If your password is on this list, your should change it immediately. Password-management company SplashData released its annual list of the worst passwords of the last year. The top three were 123456, password and 12345. Full list is here.

Have an awesome day!

