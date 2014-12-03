5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Xero wants to be the startup world’s champion. Image: Fishburners.

It’s Wednesday, here’s what you need to know.

1. The Abbott Government wants to fine social media sites like Facebook and Twitter $17,000 a day if they don’t prevent cyberbullying. The office of the Children’s e-Safety Commissioner, introduced today, will be tasked with addressing cyberbullying content posted on social media websites. More here.

2. Xero is making a play for startups. The cloud accounting company wants to be the champion of the up and comers in Australia and it’s throwing resources at the cause. After announcing a partnership with Fishburners last month, it revealed today it’s teaming up with StartupAus. Xero Australia MD Chris Ridd will also join the startup group’s advisory board. There’s more here.

3. The future of digital. Speaking at Business Insider’s Ignition event in New York, the site’s founder Henry Blodget has put together a pretty ace slide deck (if we say so ourselves) on the current state of digital and where he sees it going next. The whole presentation is here.

4. Tank Stream Labs is expanding. The Sydney co-working space now has more than 34 startups who have raised over $21 million between them in two years. Taking up about 1650sqm of office space on Bridge Street it’s now one of the biggest co-working hubs in Australia and houses companies like BuzzFeed, Survey Monkey, GoCatch and Airtasker.

5. Bigcommerce is rounding out a big year with a big name hire. The Australian startup has announced former Twitter and Salesforce.com engineering boss Chris Fry will join its board of advisors. The e-commerce platform recently secured a further $US50 million in series D funding of which a good chunk will be invested into product and engineering as it builds those teams out.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.