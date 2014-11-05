5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Shoes Of Prey co-founder Jodie Fox. Image: Supplied.

1. Shoes Of Prey is pushing into the US. After not long ago raising $5 million to fuel international expansion, the custom-design shoe company has closed a deal with mega department store chain Nordstrom. Opening retail spaces will allow the Aussie startup to take its customer experience offline. There’s plenty more here.

2. Here are 100 of the best people in tech to follow on Twitter. They range from journalists to venture capitalists and also include startup founders.

3. Document productivity startup Nitro raised $15 million in series B funding from Battery Ventures to speed up its international growth and build out infrastructure. The latest round takes the total raised to $21.6 million. The company plans to up its headcount from 160 to 500 and run a US IPO in the next five years.

4. Atlassian is hosting a bunch of pop-up events as part of a recruitment drive – it’s got more than 200 jobs to fill. The first job fair is on November 24 in Sydney and will road trip to five other cities.

5. Mobile video engagement platform Incoming Media has closed $4.9 million in Series A funding from venture capital firms OneVentures and Intel Capital. The funds will be tipped into its R&D efforts to help push the company into new international markets.

