5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

1. BlueChilli has closed $10 million in investment for its new venture fund and CEO Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin has wasted no time dishing out the coin. Last night he announced the company had already invested $700,000 in five startups which have been involved in the accelerator’s program. The lucky five are here.

2. Advisory firm PWC is teaming up with Google and shafting IBM in the process. The tech companies have struck a deal to help businesses transition onto the cloud and innovate within their industries. More on that here.

3. New Zealand has pipped Australia on the World Bank’s list of top countries for entrepreneurs. The Kiwis, who host companies like Xero came in second place, the US is in seventh spot and Australia rounded out the top 10. The full list is here.

4. Posse and Beat the Q announced they’re merging so they can have a crack at being the leader in retail reviews and loyalty. It could be a sign that we’ve reached peak startup. Well, maybe just in certain industries. More here.

5. All of Facebook’s revenue growth is coming from mobile ads. Facebook reported solid earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2014 this morning with the result, $US3.2 billion in total revenue and $US2.96 billion in ad revenue, a 64% increase from the same quarter last year, slightly above expectations. But the stock fell 10% after it gave poor 2015 guidance during a call. All the details are here.

