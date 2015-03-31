5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. CommBank has finally launched Albert, its tablet payment device. Australia’s largest bank launched the platform at its Innovation Lab in Sydney today. Developed in association with German banking tech giant Wincor Nixdorf, CommBank said: “It is fair to say that this has taken longer to develop then we would’ve liked.” The platform gives merchants an insight into daily business activities. Australian POS startup Kounta is already operating on the platform which has quietly been available for the past two weeks.

2. There’s a big investor day being held for tech startups in Sydney today. About 25 startups have been selected by Raldolf Clinton, an investor who is hosting the event, to pitch for 10 minutes each. Clinton said despite the noise that startup support is lacking in Australia, he has discovered the investor circle is quite small and wants to expand it.

3. Cloud-accounting company Xero claims it has 200,000 paying Australian customers. It’s the first time this year Xero has released Australian customer figures which show that since September last year customer numbers have risen from 158,000. A year ago Xero has 109,000 paying Australian customers.

4. Kicking it in the States. Australian startup Stackla, a content aggregation tool, has struck a partnership with marketing platform Hootsuite. Stackla will now be available in Hootsuite’s app directory so its 10 million users can download the tool.

5. Teaming up. Australian retail startups Rewardle and Kounta have decided to work together and integrate their products. Listed on the ASX, Rewardle is a hospitality ordering app which enables customers to pre-order and pre-pay. Kounta, which is funded by MYOB’s owner Bain Capital, is a cloud-based point of sale system. Commenting on the partnership, Kounta founder Nick Cloete said: “Teaming up with Rewardle is all part of our joint mission to make it easy for merchants to cost effectively implement technology and systems that allow them to better run and grow their businesses.”

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.