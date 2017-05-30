5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: Uber

Let’s take a look at the top tech stories for Tuesday:

1. A Sydney fintech just raised $5 million in series A funding, thanks to some high-profile backers. Practice Ignition, which makes software for accounting firms, is backed by Craig Winkler, who founded MYOB, then did very well out of investing in rival Xero. TechnologyOne founder Adrian DiMarco has been a supporter too, and is now joined by Microequities, Black Sheep and Right Click Capital. Read more here.

2. Uber is introducing a booking fee and a hike in the minimum fare for Australia. From June 9, all rides will be slugged with a 55 cent booking charge to cover “operational costs”, with none of that going to the driver. Meanwhile, minimum fares in all mainland capitals have gone up by as much as 40%, with Adelaide and Perth to be $7 from the current $5. Read more on the changes here.

3. The Australian Taxation Office has received a payout from its tech supplier Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The amount, which was not disclosed, was to compensate for ATO’s embarrassing outages last summer that were eventually blamed on HPE’s storage equipment. Read more on the tax commissioner’s admissions to budget estimates.

4. Wireless charging is great in theory — but in practice I gave up after one day. Read the single reason why Samsung’s fast charge wireless charging pad is useless for most people.

5. The Victorian state government has joined the Australian Digital Currency and Commerce Association. iTnews reports the small business minister Philip Dalidakis as saying the membership would give Victorian fintechs “the best possible chance of succeeding” by connecting them to the the Global Blockchain Forum.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.