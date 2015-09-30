5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hit the button, Pablo… Source: Netflix

1. Here is the cost when Facebook crashes. It’s worst than just not being able to cross-post your Instagram pics. So many people now use Facebook to log into multiple sites that when it goes down – twice this week, including 40 mins this morning – there’s a huge domino effect. With so many businesses integrated with Facebook, that means a hit to the bottom line. Dynatrace has crunched the numbers, calculating that a 0.5 second increase in loading times can mean a revenue hit of 11%. Read more about it here.

2. Uber is going legit. In Canberra at least. The ACT government announced today that it will legalise the ride-sharing app from October 30 as UberX prepares to hit the national capital, becoming the first Australian jurisdiction to tackle the issue head on. And listening to taxi industry concerns, licence fees will drop from $20,000 to just $5000 over the next two years. That’s a very different tack to the London approach, where the city has essentially declared war on the Uber. The details of the ACT’s landmark move are here.

3. Netflix bingers, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived.. It’s called the Netflix Switch, a DIY box that lets you dim the lights, switch off the phone and order takeaway as you settle in for a night of Narcos. Netflix has helpfully produced a video for what’s essentially a Dick Smith electronics kit (ask a Boomer) for Millennials. You want one, don’t you? The details are here. You’re welcome.

4. All you’ve ever wanted to know about Atlassian, the cheat sheet. The epic version is here, and well worth a read, but if you’re pressed for time, BI’s Sarah Kimmorley has trawled through the thoughts of co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar for 24 great quotes that provide an insight into the thinking behind the Australian tech success story ahead of its US IPO, which looks set to value the business at $3 billion.

5. Big brother is watching you park. Manly, the Sydney seaside suburb that attracts around 8 million visitors annually, has installed Microsoft monitoring software in its CCTV cameras to keep an eye out for dodgy parkers and send in the rangers to book everyone. Lovely. The details are here.

BONUS ITEM: Is there a Facebooks Anonymous? Apparently people are getting increasingly worried that they can’t control their online use of the social site. Is there a Neflix button for that?

