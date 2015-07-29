5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Jack Dorsey.

It’s Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Windows 10 is here and the Start menu is back! Reviews have started to flow through and it looks like the new operating system is a decent step up from Windows 8 which struggled to seamlessly operate between desktop and mobile.

2. A barrage of cyber attacks are hitting Australia. The country’s security agencies have warned the number of attacks have tripled in the past three years and forecast the rise will cost more than $1 billion. The sectors facing the highest risk of attack are energy, banking and communications There’s more here.

3. Twitter is getting hammered. Meaningful user growth has ground to a halt and the company’s CFO doesn’t expect it to make a comeback any time soon. Twitter’s management outlined a long list of problems with the product and the business during its Q2 earnings call. Twitter’s stock is down 12% in after-hours trading.

4. Telstra’s getting into Netflix-style streaming with a device similar to Apple TV. The telco has axed its personal video recorder T-Box, replacing it with a streaming device similar to Apple TV to deliver on-demand content direct to your television. Full story is here.

5. Pureprofile has raised just over $12 million and lists on the ASX today. The 15 year old online marketing company pays consumers to participate in surveys. The results are then sold as advertising insights. It is now looking at international expansion, dipping a toe in the New Zealand market to begin with. More here.

