5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Pip Marlow. (Source: Microsoft)

1. Former Microsoft Australia boss Pip Marlow looks to fashion retailer Zara on fostering a culture of innovation. Marlow, who has now been Suncorp’s innovation chief for 13 days, said there is one thing the Spanish multinational chain does to promote new ideas that every company can learn from. Read more on what she said at the Myriad festival here.

2. Xero has hit one million subscribers. With the milestone, the cloud software firm celebrates delivering a promise the founder and CEO Rod Drury made to shareholders more than 5 years ago. The company’s bitter battle with rival MYOB continues, with its investment in subscriber growth forcing it to cop losses last year. Read more on the ongoing accounting software war.

3. NBN’s technology or infrastructure has nothing to do with slow speeds. The Australian reports users are faced with artificial capacity constraints due to the pricing model arranged between the wholesaler NBN and the retail service providers, like Telstra. One industry expert claims the wholesale price is excessively high only because the NBN needs to make a commercial return on the $40 billion government investment.

4. The AFP has lost access to NBN documents seized from Senator Stephen Conroy’s office before the federal election last year. iTnews reports the senate privileges committee has ruled the AFP’s raid was “improper interference” in the duties of a senator, so after all that fuss it will not be able to use them.

5. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has praised technology for helping prepare for Cyclone Debbie. He said that modern advances have allowed predictions and warnings that simply would not have been possible in eras gone by. Read more here.

