5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Now you can find your Facebook friends anywhere! Photo: Atsushi Tomura/ Stringer

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Atlassian has filed for an IPO in the US and there are headwinds it expects to face. Since the Twitter IPO turned into a flop, and with companies able to raise larger amounts in more funding rounds, many US tech companies have decided to stay private instead. Read more about that here.

2. Facebook has just made it easier for you to find your friends. The “Nearby Friends” feature, available on your mobile, shows users what neighbourhood or city your friends are in, and will notify you when friends are nearby. Find out more about it here.

3. Here are a couple of things banks will be using Bitcoin for. More than 20 banks and financial institutions are now publicly working on adapting blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin, for more mainstream banking services. If you want a better idea of what these blockchain-backed services could be, Business Insider’s Josh Nicolas has found this nifty infographic. You can see it here.

4. Mobile Embrace expands into the UK, buying Marketing Punch. Mobile Embrace, the ASX-listed mobile marketing and payments group, has bought UK online performance marketing provider Marketing Punch for £2.14 million ($AU4.64 million) upfront plus the 4 million shares at 26 cents (about $AU1.04 million). Read more about the takeover here.

5. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer thinks the Internet is a lot worse without ads. When asked a question about Yahoo’s response to software that lets you block ads on the web during a keynote session at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s annual conference Mayer said:

“I really believe that commercials and ads make content better. The experience on the Web [without ads] becomes a lot less rich in my experience. I personally think it is a mistake.”

Read more here.

BONUS: There’s now such thing as a Netflix Switch. It’s kind of like the Batphone, except instead of calling the Caped Crusader, hit it and you get sushi delivery, your lights dimmed, phone switched off and binge-watching under way. More here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.