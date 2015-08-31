5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes at the Sydstart conference in Sydney, 2014. Photo: Freelancer.com / Sydstart

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Scientists are radio-tracking Australian wildlife using drones. In a world first, the Australian National University is using drones to detect tiny radio transmitters which have been tagged on rat kangaroos. See it at work here.

2. Netflix competitor Quickflix goes into a trading halt. Quickflix, which has been losing 5000 subscribers a month since the launch of Netflix in March, is trying to find ways to revive its business. It’s taking a month off to work things out. Read more here.

3. The Australian Technology Park in Sydney has been valued at $390 million. Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes commissioned PwC to value the economic benefit of keeping the site, which is being sold by the state government, as a tech-focused innovation hub. The AFR has more.

4. Apple is reportedly planning a big increase in the price of the new Apple TV. It will be nearly three times more expensive than the current model – but that means it could have motion sensors and support a decent app store. And its streaming service could launch as soon as next year, but you’re looking at upwards of $50 a month to use it.

5. This app lets you see the wifi signals moving around you. A new exhibit titled the “Architecture of Radio”, created by Dutch artist Richard Vijgen, visualises the overlapping signals that envelop us — from mobile phone towers, wifi routers, and even satellites flying overhead, using an iPad app — it’s pretty cool. See it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.