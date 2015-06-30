5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Getty Images

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Westpac is betting on bitcoin. It turns out the bank’s venture capital fund Reinventure participated in bitcoin startup Coinbase’s $US75 million round earlier this year. There’s more here.

2. Funding. Australian real estate startup OpenAgent has just closed a $6 million funding round from Hollard Investments to help owners find the right professional to sell their property. A good chunk of the funding will be spent on marketing. There’s more here.

3. Xero and Dropbox have found some middle ground. As the cloud accounting company looks to build its US profile and Dropbox wants to boost its paid business subscriber numbers, the two companies have struck a strategic partnership to integrate a number of products to make it easier for small businesses. There’s more here.

4. Telstra made another move to up its video streaming game. After buying Ooyala last year in a $270 million deal, the video platform has made two acquisitions to build out its offering. Today, it closed the purchase of Nativ for an undisclosed amount. Full story is here.

5. Want to get in on the Chinese action? Here are the Australian products online Chinese shoppers are searching for, including snacks, toys and skincare.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.