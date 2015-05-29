5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar.

It’s Friday. You made it. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Google I/O. Announcements at the tech company’s conference were mostly about important but minor improvements to existing products including a new, improved Google Cardboard headset that takes only three steps to assemble, an offline version of Google Maps and a new version of Android.

2. But there were a couple of cool plans revealed at this year’s Google event, including Project Brillo, a big plan to take over your home. It also revealed Project Jacquard, a project that weaves electronics into fabric.

3. The BRW rich list is out and, of course, some of Australia’s kick-ass tech execs made the cut including Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes at 42 with $1.14 billion and Scott Farquhar at 43 with $1.13 billion, Campaign Monitor co-founders Dave Greiner and Ben Richardson at 106th spot with $500 million as well as Kogan founder Ruslan Kogan at 173rd place with $335 million. Full list is here.

4. Rio Tinto has struck a $20 million, 5 years deal with IT service provider Empired. The ASX-listed tech company also works with Toyota and will provide application support and project services to Rio. There’s more here.

5. Scientists just created a biodegradable computer chip out of wood that could make cell phones cheaper. More here.

Have an awesome weekend! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.