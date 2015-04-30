5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Zhenya Tsvetnenko. Image: Supplied.

It’s Thursday. Here’s what you need to know in Aussie tech today.

1. Takeover frenzy. TPG has raided Amcom to get a blocking stake against the $650 million Vocus takeover bid which would have created the third-largest telco after Telstra and Optus. Chris Pash has more here.

2. The crowdfunding minefield. Crowdfunding legislation is currently being considered by the federal government after the Financial Services Inquiry billed the funding model as one way to boost innovation in Australia. But at the moment it’s a complicated environment. Here’s everything you need to know.

3. Someone’s trying to buy the $44 billion Salesforce. The company has hired financial advisers to fight off the takeover but it’s unclear where the offers are coming from. There’s a short list of potential Salesforce suitors here.

4. Mpire Media will reverse list onto the ASX in June after raising $6 million. Rich lister and tech entrepreneur Zhenya Tsvetnenko’s mobile marketing company will reverse list through mining shell Fortunis Resources in June. The company plans on using the capital to accelerate growth of its performance-based marketing business which has seen monthly revenues grow from $55,000 in July last year to $1.22 million in March 2015. There’s more here.

5. Sydney Valley. US company Equinix will invest close to $US100 million in a new data centre in Sydney. It’s a move which has the NSW government labelling the state as the Silicon Valley of the APAC region. This will be Equinix’s fifth data centre in Australia, four of which are in Sydney.

