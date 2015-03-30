5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

MYOB CEO Tim Reed.

It’s Monday, the first day of a short week. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. MYOB will launch its $3 billion IPO this week. The company’s private equity owner Bain Capital is expected to float the company on the ASX before the end of April and raise up to $800 million in the process. Full story is here.

2. Netflix is already accounting for 15% of iiNet’s internet traffic. It clocked up the traffic during its first two days of being live in Australia last week. iiNet is the country’s third largest ISP with about 1 million customers. There’s more here.

3. There was a huge design flaw in the NSW online voting system and it was a brilliant lesson about the importance of user experience design. The problem became apparent when voting above or below the line. Even when the paper was enlarged, it didn’t render to fit, so candidates were left out of sight. Here’s the full run-down.

4. Almost 20% of the world’s top 100 billionaires started a tech company. About one-third never completed tertiary education and of the ones who did, engineering was the most popular degree. More here.

5. 26 MORE tech skills worth a $100,000+ salary. Tech is constantly evolving, and so are the skill-sets required to keep up. When you have the right tech skills, you can command a great salary. Here are a few disciplines to get across.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.