5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Atlassian filed its IPO prospectus. The company will sell 20 million shares at a price between $US16.50 and $US18.50. Now, co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar have to convince investors it’s a good deal.

2. The government’s crowdfunding legislation is under attack. New legislation for crowdfunding had been promised in response to the Financial Services Inquiry. But a requirement that companies be public and have less than $5 million in earnings and assets has come under fire from the industry and opposition.

3. Tyro has raised $100 million to become a bank. The 12-year old payments company already has 15,000 clients using more than 500,000 payments terminals. With a new banking license and enough equity to apply to be a bank, Tyro is aiming to compete with the banks on other fronts.

4. How Australia can develop a startup culture like Israel. Israel has been held up as an example for Australia to follow in creating an innovative culture. Two Israeli investors currently touring Australia say that while much of Israel’s culture can’t be emulated, we can copy the emphasis on entrepreneurism and business skills in early education.

5. Australia has had its first hackathon to develop solutions for the refugee crisis. Following a similar event in London, the Sydney hackathon has produced concepts from sharing food experiences through language learning.

