5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Inamo Curl wearable payment device. (Source: Facebook/Inamo)

Finally, it’s Friday! Check out these tech stories before you enjoy your weekend:

1. Inamo, a Sydney startup that creates waterproof wristbands for contactless payments, just scored $1.5 million funding, led by Club Investible. Founder Peter Colbert said that Investible’s mix of advice, networking and cash makes the round much more than just “dumb money”. Read more on the fintech’s plans.

2. Customers getting superfast broadband outside of the NBN will have to cough up a tax. The ACCC has decided it’s fair enough for a levy to be passed on to end customers so that NBN’s obligations to unprofitable rural areas can be funded. The federal government is currently trying to push the proposed Regional Broadband Scheme through parliament. Read more here.

3. BrickX has bought some more Sydney real estate. This time it will set investors back just $66 for a slice of its new Potts Point apartment, featuring a communal rooftop terrace with city views. As well as celebrating the 10th property added to its portfolio, the startup is also all grins this week after winning a FinTech Australia award on Wednesday night. Read more here.

4. Stan has “tested” a price hike. The AFR reports that the video streaming site upped its subscription prices between 5pm and 11pm on Thursday night with an eye on getting more cash to produce local shows and sign up more Hollywood deals.

5. The video chatpods at the CeBIT tech conference in Sydney this week were a hit. The Australian reports they were executed by startup Worker Clicks, which worked out six operators could man 20 pods stationed around the conference to advise lost attendees find their way. The genius thing is that after a helper gives you directions, they can reappear at the destination to check that you’re okay.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

