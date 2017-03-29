5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Takor’s Amir Farhand. (Source: supplied)

Welcome to Wednesday’s must-read tech stories:

1. Amazon is coming to Australia next year… for sure! An executive responsible for international expansion of the company’s grocery operations has become the first staffer to publicly confirm the Australian plans. Amazon’s full catalogue, including Prime Now memberships and Prime Fresh grocery delivery, should be up and running by the end of 2018, says Brittain Ladd. Read more on the report.

2. An Australian startup that helped Doctors Without Borders map the ebola outbreak is aiming for a $8 million IPO. However, the shift from consultancy to software development has seen Perth’s Takor Group go from revenues of $431,480 to just $65,807 in three years. The geographic information systems provider wants to use the IPO money towards distribution and sales in US, Asia and Europe. Read more here.

3. Virgin Australia is surveying customers to see how much they’re willing to pay for in-flight wi-fi. While Qantas is busy fixing its new free high-speed service for a public rollout, its rival is considering if a tiered service according to speed would work. Read more on the survey here.

4. The government department that contains Centrelink is hiring 125 technology graduates. iTnews reports ads have gone out for university grads to join the 3000-strong Human Services Department IT team for “hands-on exposure” in a range of roles, with permanent positions on offer for those that successfully complete the entry programme.

5. NBN is pointing the finger at Telstra for selling high-speed broadband packages that it can’t fulfil. The Australian gathered five case studies of Telstra customers that purchased high-speed NBN packages but have found the reality can be as slow as 1/500th the speed of what was promised. NBN has claimed “no fault”, while Telstra blamed technologies like fibre-to-the-node for making it difficult to predict real-life performance.

