5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. A Brisbane retailer has become the first to offer 200Mbps NBN plans, which is double what anyone else is offering. While the big boys like Telstra, TPG and Optus are trialling 250Mbps, 500Mbps and even 1000Mbps, SkyMesh has beaten everyone to the punch in commercially launching NBN plans faster than 100Mbps. Read more about the new service here.

2. Meanwhile, the NBN has revealed the first suburb in the country to get fibre-to-the-kerb. The world-first technology will first be rolled out to Coburg North in Melbourne for trials in the second half this year, with plans for commercial services next year. Read more on the other suburbs that will be the first cabs off the rank.

3. Commonwealth Bank and Airtasker have agreed to collaborate on a new identity trust system. The AFR reports the two companies have launched a pilot programme in which Airtasker users can use their CommBank account info to verify their credentials. The profile would then have a CBA “badge”, similar to a blue tick on Twitter, boosting the user’s reputation on the labour marketplace app.

4. Westpac suffered a systems outage that forced tellers to go back to pen and paper. iTnews reports the branch network reverted to manual processing for about seven hours on Monday, while not revealing the cause of the outage.

5. RedBalloon founder Naomi Simson has been appointed entrepreneur-in-residence for a luxury co-working space. Gravity announced that Simson will support and guide its members at a series of business lunches in Sydney and Melbourne. Read more here.

