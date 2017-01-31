5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Live 3D footage streamed from Sydney Opera House through Telstra’s Gigabit LTE. Photo: Tony Yoo

1. Telstra has launched a mobile network 10 times faster than the NBN. The Australian company has claimed a world-first, beating 15 other telcos around the world trialing the Gigabit LTE technology to become the first to actually go live. Read more on the remarkable speed tests performed in Sydney this morning.

2. Apple Australia’s profit plunged in 2016 thanks to the taxman. The latest financial report shows the local arm of the popular electronics company copped a tax bill 51% higher than the previous year, as a result of paying “adjustments” for previous years. Read more on the political push that resulted in this outcome.

3. The NBN stopped telling you how fast your connection could be, but now Telstra will publish those stats. From the middle of this year, Telstra will tell you online how fast you could expect the NBN to be at your address. Read more on the telco’s plans.

4. The Victorian startup community just scored $4.9 million. The state’s startup organisation, LaunchVic, has awarded grants to seven projects [pdf] — including accelerator Startmate, Girl Geek Academy and innovation hub Seeva. Read more on the recipients.

5. Westpac-backed venture capital fund Reinventure has just seeded $1 million into a Melbourne fintech startup. Doshii, which connects all manner of software and devices to traditional point-of-sale systems for hospitality and retail customers, has also welcomed Reinventure managing director Simon Cant onto the board. Read more.

