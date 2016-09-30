5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Dr Jordan Nguyen (centre) with Steve Wozniak (right) trying out Humense’s virtual reality technology in Sydney. Image: Facebook

1. An inner west Sydney startup has secured funding from Alibaba’s investment arm. The Chinese giant has backed virtual reality communications provider Humense through its CRCM/Youku joint venture. Check out how the technology wowed Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Sydney last month.

2. A former Commonwealth Bank technology executive faces up to 45 years in jail in the USA. Keith Hunter has been charged in Los Angeles for allegations relating to the ServiceMesh bribery scandal that broke last year in Australia. Read more at the AFR.

3. If you’re checking your partner’s phone without them knowing, the relationship needs some urgent repairing. This is according to a relationships expert in response to a survey that found 1 in 3 Australians spy on their partners’ phones. Read more here.

4. Sydney startup Ignition Wealth has scored funding from the Millinium Alternative Fund. StartupSmart reports the financial advice platform clinched $1 million to be put towards expansion.

5. Google’s cloud platform is coming to Sydney. iTnews reports Google’s rival to Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services will finally have a local presence next year through three new availability zones.

