5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hello, it’s a busy day for the tech consumer, this is what you need to know.

1. Go and line up for Tesla’s Model 3. That’s what more than 200 buyers of Tesla’s unseen, unknown, mid-sized electric car have done this morning. Pre-orders opened in Sydney and Melbourne at 8am, with keen buyers lining up to be the first in the world to lay down their $1500 deposits. The car itself will be unveiled tomorrow afternoon, Australian time, in California.

2. Now line up for the new iPhone SE. Like the Tesla and every other iPhone, people have lined up for Apple’s smallest smartphone went on sale this morning. If you’re hoping to pick one up today, prices start at $679 for the 16GB model and go up to $829 for the 64GB model, while you can grab one on a decent plan for between $70-80 per month.

3. It appears the deported Disrupt startup founder had a tough time in detention. Chris Bailey, the British co-founder of the Muru-D startup Disrupt who was deported over the long weekend after he breached his visa conditions, was allegedly treated like a “second-class citizen” during his time at Villawood Detention Centre in Sydney.

“They spoke down and swore at him, took his phone, book and writing utensils off of him,” Bailey’s business partner Gary Elphick claimed.

4. Uber is slashing 15% of its Melbourne UberX prices. Despite still being illegal in Melbourne, Uber has slashed prices by 15% six weeks after a 20% cut in Brisbane. Uber claims that when it reduced uberX prices in Melbourne last year, “the result was many more people choosing uberX to get around, and Uber’s driver-partners spent less time online waiting and more time on trips, creating a more efficient use of their time”.

5. Slack is opening its Melbourne offices today. The San Fransisco based office chat company has officially landed down under, with CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterworth here to open it. Our own Sarah Kimmorley is there to check it out, so stay tuned.

