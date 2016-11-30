5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Aussie Founders Network board member Kate Kendall. (image: supplied)

We’ve hit the middle of the week and the tech action is heating up. So much so that I have a little bonus treat for you at the end — here are SIX stories you should get your head around today:

1. Australian expats in Silicon Valley have started an “Aussies only” club. The San Francisco-based Aussie Founders Network will assist newly arrived entrepreneurs from Down Under to get advice and network with veteran founders and investors. Read more on the initiative.

2. If you’re willing to watch some ads, Optus will give you an extra 1GB every month. Prepaid Android customers can download the Optus Xtra app, which will put advertising on their lockscreens — but the download of the app itself and watching any ad videos will eat through your data limit. Hmmm.

3. A $13 million VC fund focused on social and environmental ideas has been launched in Melbourne. Startup Smart reports that the new Giant Leap fund aims for a 20% annual return from “impact” investing, which puts cash into ideas that improve “health and wellbeing, empowerment and sustainable living”.

4. Xero has revealed it moved 59 billion records into the Amazon cloud this year. CRN reports the New Zealand software-as-a-service provider moved 3000 apps, 120 databases and data for 700,000 customers to Amazon Web Services for access to machine learning technology in the future.

5. The hacker that brought down all the San Francisco public transport ticket machines last weekend got hacked himself. Security journalist Brian Krebs received access to the hacker’s email account, which revealed the possibly Iranian citizen has previously demanded ransom from corporate computer attacks as well.

6. BONUS – Check out the technology that ran the Commonwealth Bank in decades gone by, as presented by iTnews.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.