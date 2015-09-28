5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Good morning. Welcome to a new week. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Atlassian’s decision to list in the US highlights weaknesses in Australia’s tech investing sector. This weekend it was revealed that Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar’s tech startup will file for an IPO in the US – at an estimated valuation of more than $US3 billion – because, put simply, the ASX is just not mature enough to handle it. Read more about it here.

2. 87% of global cyber experts say mobile payments breaches will grow in the next year. The number of mobile payments services are exploding but experts are concerned about how secure these services really are. See why here.

3. Vocus and M2 are merging to create a $3 billion Australian telco. The deal is the latest in a run of mergers and takeovers among second level telcos in Australia. Read more here.

4. This Google Translate tool will completely changed the way you travel. Business Insider’s Ariel Schwartz talks about her recent trip to Brazil where Google gave her instant translations of written text – genius! Read more here.

5. These 10 up-and-coming startups are on Goldman Sachs’ radar. You might be surprised by which startups are on the radar of one of the biggest investment firms in the world. See the full list here.

BONUS ITEM: ATLASSIAN — THE UNTOLD STORY: How two Australian young guns built a $3 billion company, headed for an American IPO. With the news of Atlassian’s up-coming IPO, we dug up an oldie but goodie interview we had with co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes in February 2014.

