5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. GST on all online goods is a policy change the federal government is considering. Currently if you buy an item below $1,000 you don’t pay GSt but Treasurer Joe Hockey said that threshold could be lowered to $0. More here.

2. Queensland is planning a 1,600 km ‘super highway’ to recharge electric cars. The plan is to build the first charging station in Townsville and continue to build more along the 1,600km Bruce Highway. There’s more here.

3. The ATO is cracking down on Uber drivers. Australians operating the ride-sharing service without GST registration risk being hit with a $3600 fine and may also be audited. Read all about it here.

4. Entourage star Adrian Grenier learnt a lot from billionaire Michael Dell. The actor and filmmaker, best known for his role in HBO’s hit television series, thinks entrepreneurship can change the world. More on his theory here.

5. Sometimes a regular tree house just doesn’t cut it. This guy designed and built a futuristic man cave, calling it “The Skysphere”. Check it out here.

BONUS: This app is a huge security risk for Prince William. Terrorists could use the cheap mobile app to track the Royal’s helicopter position, travel direction, speed and altitude at any given time. More here.

