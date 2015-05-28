5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Sliding around Trade Me’s Wellington office. An efficient and ridiculously fun way to get from floor-to-floor.

It’s Thursday and a bit chilly here in Wellington. Here’s what’s going on in tech back in Australia.

1. Raising high. Taxi app Ingogo has finalised its $12 million round, of which a big chunk ($4.2 million) was raised using equity crowdfunding platform VentureCrowd. On-demand cleaners Tidy Me have also closed a $750,000 round from AirTree Ventures.

2. Sydney’s tech dudes surf but it’s all about mountain biking for their Kiwi counterparts. The local council is even considering throwing a bunch of coin at the city’s mountain bike tracks to connect them up so people can ride to work. More here.

3. Shark Tank. While Steve Baxter the other day said he wasn’t sure if there would be a second Australian series of the investment show, he did say if there was he’d push for more involvement from the tech startup community. The US equivalent of Shark Tank has been running for some time now and about 400 pitches have been analysed to figure out what works and what doesn’t. You can read all about it here.

4. Look at all the tech roles which made it in the hardest to fill jobs list in Australia. It’s a good indicator for where the skills shortages are.

5. These could be the ultimate dress shoes for tech execs. Having lunch with Xero CEO Rod Drury yesterday he started telling me about his new kicks which didn’t look like runners at all. They’re from Cole Hahn and it’s all business, dress shoe on the top, but “party”, as he says, on the bottom. You can see them here.

