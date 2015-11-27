5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The 2005 robocup featured robotic dogs. Junko Kimura/Getty

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. The tech skills gap is closing. The gap between demand and supply for tech talent has decreased by 29% over the past two years, according to Indeed. Both because employers are training workers as well as the steady stream of university graduates.

2. OzForex has opened its books to Western Union. The Australian foreign exchange company had received a cash offer, but it is now allowing the American financial services and communications company access for due diligence.

3. Sydney will host the 2019 robot world cup. The city has won its bid to host the 2019 robot football world cup. The competition is designed to test engineers and eventually result in a team that can beat the FIFA World Champions in 2050. A team from UNSW has won the competition the last two years.

4. You can now control your smart home using Minecraft. As the distinction between the virtual world and real world grows smaller, Minecraft users now have a way of controlling their smart homes from inside the game.

5. Australian tech leaders share their biggest concerns. There is a lot of emphasis and change going on in the Australian tech community right now. So we spoke to 10 local tech executives to find out what was foremost in their minds.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.