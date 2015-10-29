5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. The SydStart pitching contest is under way. Dozens of budding entrepreneurs are presenting business ideas to a panel of judges today. Here are five of the most interesting from the first few sessions.

2. Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie says watch out for venture capitalists. In his keynote at SydStart, Barrie issued a strong warning for startups: taking investment money can be perilous. Instead, startups should limit investment and try and find alternate sources of funding.

3. Big data reveals a lot about people who follow Turnbull and Shorten on twitter. Turnbull has the edge in total followers, and they are also more agreeable and less neurotic. But Shorten’s followers are more laid-back, assertive and excitement-seeking. Read more here.

4. Coders are building some interesting things at SydStart. Coders have until 2pm on Friday to build something on the Freelancer API. There is $50,000 in prizes up for grabs. Here are a couple of interesting ideas being worked on.

5. Your on-demand business isn’t Uber. A lot of on-demand businesses liken themselves to AirBnB or Uber, but fail to recognise what makes these two so special. You aren’t the Uber of something just cause you deliver convenience through an app.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

