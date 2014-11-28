5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

The iPad index is out. Image: Getty.

1. It’s almost Christmas and dealers are fatigued. Tech companies looking to raise this late in the year are feeling it, especially after the $5.7 billion Medibank IPO. Yatango boss Andy Taylor said investors are already winding down in Australia. Full story here.

2. StartNest, Sydney’s North Shore co-working space, is up for sale. The startup space, which still wants to be the club house for up-and-comers north of Sydney, is looking to partner with a corporate group and is in talks with a number of players in the financial space.

3. The iPad Index. Australia is one of the cheapest places in the world to buy Apple gear. Adjusted for US dollar, buying an iPad in Australia is even cheaper than seven months ago. More here.

4. Westpac and Seven West Media have invested in Australian social network Nabo. Reinventure Group, Westpac’s $50 million venture capital fund, and Seven have taken a $2.25 million stake in the network that will launch on Monday and are hoping to secure 1 million users by the end of 2015. There’s more here.

5. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has ordered a review of the country’s cyber security following an increase in attacks of almost 40% year-on-year. The last inquiry was six years ago. This one will look at the types of online threats which are most likely to target government and business security. Cisco and Telstra will both have representatives on the review panel. There’s more here.

