5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here are the top tech news for Tuesday:

1. Santa’s not the only one watching. A leaked document reportedly shows how Facebook can keep track of when you are happy, sad, angry or otherwise. While the news outlet that first broke the story claimed that the social media giant uses these emotional cues to target advertising, Facebook has strenuously denied this, calling the original story in The Australian “misleading”. Read more on the leak and Facebook’s response here.

2. Kick Ass Torrents is the latest file-sharing site to be blocked in Australia. The court-ordered blocking of piracy sites continue, as music and entertainment copyright holders scramble to apply for bans for web addresses that often change – precisely to avoid such censorship.

3. IBM Australia cut 1,000 staff last year. CRN reports the tech conglomerate’s local arm, blamed for the online census failures last year, has shed hundreds of jobs – at the same time as seeing its Australian revenue fall 10% and net profit plunge 68%. The CFO also left in March to take up a position in IBM Europe.

4. NBN has lost its top tech executive. The Australian reports the company rolling out the national network has said goodbye to chief technology officer Dennis Steiger after three years. Steiger was originally recruited from Canada to oversee the hybrid fibre-coaxial technology to fruition for the NBN. Former Vodafone Australia exec Tom Roets steps in to lead the tech team.

5. The ATO said its high-profile outages left it unable to meet cybersecurity standards. iTnews reports the tax office’s submission to a joint parliamentary committee that explained how the storage area network failures, which the ATO has struggled to solve with supplier HP, led to its inability to meet the Australian Signal Directorate’s top four mitigation strategies for cybersecurity.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

