5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Mad Paws' Alexis Soulopoulos and Spacer's Mike Rosenbaum.

Here are the top tech stories for Tuesday:

1. This morning saw two massive series C announcements for Australian startups. Perth healthcare booking system HealthEngine secured $26.7 million in a round led by Sequoia, which has helped the likes of Apple, Whatsapp and AirBnB in the past. Meanwhile, Melbourne-born San Francisco venture Nitro nabbed $US15 million for its Adobe-challenging software in a round led by Battery Ventures.

2. Australia’s first accelerator for startups involved in the sharing economy has opened in Sydney. The Sharing Hub was established by four veteran founders in the field — Spacer.com’s Mike Rosenbaum, Car Next Door’s Will Davies, Zoom2U’s Steve Orenstein and Mad Paws’ Alexis Soulopoulos – to provide working space, mentorship and training to budding startups that promote the use of idle assets and services. Read more on last night’s official launch.

3. Former Xero Australia boss Chris Ridd is back in the hot seat, becoming CEO of fintech startup Myprosperity. He had used the financial data aggregation app himself for a year before contacting Myprosperity founder Peter McCarthy and becoming an advisor last year. The company also announced it had secured a $2.5 million cash injection, with MYOB co-founder Craig Winkler hopping on board as a new investor. Read more on Myprosperity’s plans.

4. Online share registry Registry Direct is raising $2 million as it heads towards a potential $6 million IPO. Former UBS and Citigroup banker and now Registry Direct managing director and co-founder Steuart Roe says the platform is ideal for unlisted companies that are managing its shareholder lists with spreadsheets. Read more on the company’s financial performance leading into the float.

5. Optus’ content guru Paul Rybicki is now heading up a data mining “startup” for the telco. iTnews reports that, after leaving the head of content role last month, Rybicki is building up a corporate data science venture that is actively recruiting staffers at the moment.

