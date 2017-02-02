5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Visa sunglasses with Inamo-based contactless payment capability. (Photo: Business Insider)

Check out the five top tech stories — plus a bonus — from another busy Thursday:

1. A Melbourne CEO made the biggest political donation from the tech industry last year. The latest AEC disclosures reveal DWS boss Danny Wallis gave $105,000 to the Liberal Party in the 2015-16 financial year. As an aggregate, data centre and communications provider Macquarie Telecom gave the most, with a total of $108,000 split between the two major parties. Read who else in the tech industry financially contributed to the democratic process.

2. The NBN has revealed the first 42 suburbs that are getting the new fibre-to-the-kerb technology. The areas are ones covered by the old Optus pay TV cables, which was dumped as a NBN medium last year. Check out the list of NSW, Victoria and Queensland areas that can expect this service.

3. The NBN’s the superfast broadband for the future, but most people are happy with going slow in the present. The latest ACCC report shows 55% of the wholesale sales are at the 25Mbps speed, even though the network is capable of providing 100Mbps to retail users. Read more here.

4. A leading VC executive has returned to Australia, and explains what’s missing from the local tech scene. AirTree Ventures partner John Henderson contributed a column to Business Insider that makes for fascinating reading from a man who has seen it all. Check it out here.

5. ANZ has hired a new data tsar out of Woolworths. Emma Gray will report to digital banking group head Maile Carnegie in her quest to lead how “data is defined, gathered, managed and protected” at the bank. Read more on the appointment.

BONUS: Australian fintech company Inamo is behind new Visa sunglasses that can make contactless payments. The glasses will be piloted at the St Jerome’s Laneway music festival around the country this month — check out what Business Insider thought when we tried out the prototype.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.