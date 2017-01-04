5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

HRH Prince William accepts a hat presented by Australian Army troops on the second day of his unofficial visit to Australia on January 20, 2010. Photo: Don Arnold/ WireImage.

Welcome to Wednesday. Let’s check out the best technology stories doing the rounds today.

1. What makes an entrepreneur different to an employee? Five Australian tech veterans have revealed what character attributes you need to get out of your day job and form your own startup. Read their insights.

2. The Australian Defence Force is going on a social media blitz. Air force, navy and army are sending their top officers through a social media “boot camp” in preparation for a major offensive on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, according to the SMH. The digital presence aims to boost its image and ramp up recruitment.

3. Insurance comparison site iSelect has joined the chorus demanding more data-sharing among institutions. The AFR reports the ASX-listed firm has called for secure customer data sharing to become mandatory to prevent established finance and insurance companies unfairly hindering startups and innovation.

4. Hills Limited’s planned spin-off of its health technology arm has been terminated. CRN reports Hills’ partner Lincor Solutions has pulled the plug on the demerger after the two sides could not agree on pre-IPO funding.

5. Has your Netflix account been hacked? We show you how to see if someone else has been mooching off your subscription and how to stop them. Here are the step-by-step instructions.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.