5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Trevor Folsom, co-founder of Investible, wants to teach people how to invest in startups.

Welcome to Tuesday. Here’s what’s gone down.

1. Here’s one way Dick Smith sent itself broke. The electronics retailers had stockpiled 12 years of AA batteries. Yes, you heard that right. The investigation into the collapse of electronics retailer Dick Smith has thrown up some amazing statistics relating to a key reason for the company going into administration — it was carrying too much stock. See the others here.

2. It’s like the Uber for Uber. Peer-to-peer car rental platform DriveMyCar launched its popular UberX car rental service in Queensland and Victoria yesterday to coincide with the legalisation of Uber in the two states. The service means UberX drivers who don’t own a car can rent one for the job. The company first tried the option in NSW in July and says all the available corporate fleet cars were immediately rented, with business nearly doubling in August. Rates start at $179 a week – there’s a 7-day minimum rental – but that entry point doesn’t really work for UberX drivers since it comes with a 150km daily travel cap. But it’s not bad if you’re looking to hire a car for work for the week.

3. Human trials on Earth have shown that one day we can possibly live on Mars. The latest Earth-bound project from the Hawaii Space Exploration Analogue and Simulation (HI-SEAS), a NASA-funded trial of technologies, systems and people for its future Mars mission, has produced some interesting findings. Graham Mann, a senior lecturer at Murdoch University, has the details.

4. Learn how to be an angel investor. Elevation Capital partner Trevor Folsom wants to take tech investors back to school, launching a education program to help people become better early stage investors. First Angel is a 12-month educational program that costs $25k – half that money goes into backing a bunch of startups – through Folsom’s other business Investible, which mentors startups, then matches them up with investors and he launched last year with old mate Creel Price.

Folsom says he wants to “improve the quality of the entire start-up ecosystem” through his programs.

“Many people are interested in angel investing but are not sure where to start,” he said. The details, if you’re keen to know more, are here.

5. LiveHire signs on Telstra Health. LiveHire, the Melbourne-based HR and recruitment talent pool website that listed on the ASX in July, has signed a new client, the nation’s largest eHealth business, Telstra Health, adding to an impressive stable that already includes EY, Commonwealth Superannuation, KPMG, and construction group Ertech.

The platform is built to create pools of pre-qualified job candidates for companies to dip into when they need to recruit. Under the deal with Telstra Health, the telco’s business offshoot will implement LiveHire to manage the flow of talent into and across its entities.

LiveHire MD Antonluigi Gozzi said the signing was an important milestone for his business.

“Telstra Health will be using LiveHire and its talent community platform to be the centralised and single destination of talent through one unified profile that allows proactive recruitment, and the formation of real and sustained relationships with past, current, and future employees,” he said.

Gozzi said the deal demonstrates that LiveHire’s tech satisfies Telstra’s stringent data security requirements of Telstra “and that our technology and team can support Australia’s biggest companies who are leading the world on innovation and technology”.

