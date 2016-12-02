5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Stop celebrating. Your technology isn’t ‘revolutionary’ unless it helps everyone. Photo: Colleen Hayes/ NBC via IMDb.

1. Amazon has launched a nifty service that the ABS could have really done with in August. The US giant’s cloud arm has started a free service that shields its customers from denial-of-service attacks — the phenomenon blamed for this year’s online census outage. Read more here.

2. Samsung’s taking drastic measures to stop people using the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7. The manufacturer has convinced Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to cut off mobile reception for anyone still holding one of those phones on December 15. Check out the details here.

3. The biggest startup hub in Australia will open next year in Sydney. Muru-D co-founder Annie Parker will be chief executive of Lighthouse — a 7000 square metre co-working space located in the newly-developed Barangaroo precinct.

4. All you startups out there — don’t call your tech revolutionary unless you’re helping everyone. That’s what Barack Obama’s chief data scientist told the crowd at Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference this morning. Here are the details on what he meant.

5. A handy map of Australia’s startup ecosystem was published. The graphic was included in StartupAUS’ Crossroads report, which was released yesterday. Is it an accurate high-level picture of the country’s tech innovation scene? Check it out here.

