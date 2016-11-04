5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Usain Bolt on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Source: Getty

It’s Friday and the cricket is on prime time telly! Does it get any better than this?

Yes it does – with these five tech stories to check out before you dash out of the office:

1. A new ISP has entered the Australian market offering unlimited data on the maximum speed available for $60 per month. Two MyRepublic execs explained to Business Insider the “secret sauce” of how they worked the economics for such a product when all ISPs are using the same NBN.

2. Two indigenous Australian entrepreneurs have launched an innovation hub for minority groups. StartupSmart reports D:Hive will open in February to provide “a centre for digital innovation, learning, collaboration” for indigenous and recent migrants to materialise their ideas. Read more.

3. Queensland entrepreneur Bevan Slattery has revealed his vision to save the Great Barrier Reef. The AFR reports he has a whale monitoring plan based on technology from his Biopixel production company.

4. Cisco has laid down the gauntlet to Amazon Web Services. The networking giant is claiming a 50 per cent cost saving for customers of its new storage-optimised servers compared to the AWS cloud. Read more at CRN.

5. Facebook’s business tool, Workplace, already has 1000 companies using it — despite only widely releasing it last month. Read more here.

Have a great day!

