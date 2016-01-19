5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A couple of things to cheer about today.

We have a government oddly making smart decisions, a cringe-worthy startup interview and the US has now made it easier for Australians to go work in Silicon Valley. This is what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The NSW government wants to get behind a ‘collaborative economy’. After legalising Uber and other ride-sharing services last month, the government is now moving towards creating a framework for the likes of AirBnb. This has come off the back of a report that the entire collaborative economy is worth over $500 million in NSW. The government is also claiming it will look to be making things easier for startups to operate in NSW and have a “digital-first approach” towards legislation.

2. The US has made it easier for Australians to work in Silicon Valley. A small but important update to the E-3 Visa in the US which now makes it much easier for skilled Australian workers to head over. Previously to be granted the visa, you would need to file an extremely tedious Labor Condition Application, but now that’s been scrapped. Want to head over and ply your coding skills with Apple? All you need is the job offer now to be granted a visa, with the red tape gone.

3. This Aussie bloke accidentally built a huge emoji empire. 31-year-old Jeremy Burge had a chat with Rob Price about his 140-million-pageview-a-year business called Emojipedia that catalogues and categorises every emoji known to man. He pulled in six figures of revenue in 2015, and he expects that to double next year. Read the full story here, it’s incredibly interesting.



4. An Aussie startup founder got crushed on the Today show for lying. The founder of Sociabl, 19-year-old Brandon Reynolds, got caught out for telling a few porkies by David Campbell on the Today show yesterday. Reynolds’ service claims it can hook you up with a chat with celebrities for a fee. The only problem is that most of the celebrities advertised have never even heard of Sociabl, including David Campbell, who was listed. Watch the interview and spend the next five minutes of your life cringing.

5. And in case you missed it, here’s every government agency that wants your data. There are 61 agencies in total that have applied for metadata access, and 57 of their names have been released. While some make complete sense, there are some other shifty ones such as Greyhound Racing Victoria, Bankstown City Council and the National Measurement Institute. Hmmm.

Have a great day

