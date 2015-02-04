5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Xero Sydney roadshow.

Welcome to Wednesday! This morning we’re at cloud accounting software company Xero’s roadshow with a bunch of accountants. These events are always mildly wild and company founder Rod Drury has certainly built somewhat of a following in the accounting world.

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

Xero MD Chris Ridd.

1. Xero’s Australian MD Chris Ridd opened up the company’s roadshow today in Sydney. Speaking to a room of “partners” he said the company has grown from a small startup four years ago to one with a seat at the table with ministers — it wants to be a voice for small businesses in Australia. Ridd announced a new Australian tax solution and people clapped! Seriously.

2. Has anyone else noticed video game advertisements have started appearing on Sky’s business and news channels? There’s a logical link between business and video games. It’s all explained here.

3. Airbnb has got some hurdles to jump. There was a recent case in Melbourne where a tenant was subletting her apartment on the site and the real estate agent popped by for a routine inspection. The agent realised the tenant was subletting – which under most leases in Australia is not allowed. It’s one of the regulatory hurdles the accommodation site is navigating with policy makers Down Under. More here.

4. WhatsApp, Gmail and Skype may not have to hand over metadata under the federal government’s new legislation. The AFR reported a number of international services “would not fall within the obligation” because web services are not Australian-based telcos and aren’t considered carriers by the Telecommunications Act 1997. Telco’s aren’t happy about it — They’re concerned users will abandon their services in favour of ones that don’t come under the new legislation.

5. Australian tech company Kinetic IT has landed an IT contract with Victoria Police worth at least $164 million for the next five years. More here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

