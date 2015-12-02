5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

1. Australia has a lot to learn from Massachusetts startup scene. A Microsoft report finds there are similarities in the “ingredients” of the startup sector, but Australia needs to emulate Massachusett’s ideas for collaboration between government and industry.

2. MedAdvisor shares jump on IPO. The Australian company, which produces the most downloaded medical app on the Australian Apple and Android stores, raised $5 million in its public offering. Shares jumped 2 cents on opening to 5 cents a share.

3. ASX-listed Animoca has raised $4.7 million. The mobile-games maker has issued more than 30 million new shares to fund new games and a new product line – ebook subscriptions.

4. Australia needs free, open work spaces to encourage innovation. “Innovation centres” and hubs are closed environments. Marcus Foth from Queensland University of Technology says Australia needs to develop open spaces for creativity and innovation, like libraries of the future.

5. Lessons from startup entrepreneurs. From knowing that you can’t control everything through to how to treat a business partner, here are 9 lessons that startup founders say they would teach themselves if they went back in time.

