5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The Expedia of events. That’s what Australian startup Fiestafy wants to be. Founder Kevin Jochelson launched the platform just before Christmas. He got the idea after finding it difficult to figure out what events were on when he was working in Asia. The full story is here.

2. Money earned from Youtube is taxable. The Australian Tax Office has ruled if you make money from YouTube you are a “performing artist” and have to pay income tax on earnings. A bunch of Australian YouTube stars are making thousands of dollars from posting videos on the site. Full story is here.

3. NRMA is looking to startups for its future. The roadside assistance group teamed up with Artesian Capital and Slingshot Venture fund to select six startups from 80 applications to be assessed for potential investment from the NRMA. Slingshot is allocating $30,000 to each of the startups to develop their ideas. NRMA will decide at the end of a three-month accellerator program which companies best fit with its long-term business model. More here.

4. The 15-year-old Australian kid who launched an app which topped the app store list is fielding offers from Facebook and Google. Three months ago Ben Pasternak coded an app with US-based Austin Valleskey while he was bored in Science class. When it was launched it briefly took over Vine and Tinder in the US app charts. At the time Pasternak said he hoped to be the next Mark Zuckerburg. Now it seems he’s a little closer to his dream — he’s now in California fielding an internship offer from Facebook. Although his mum wants him to finish school and get a degree first. More here.

5. It turns out sending glitter to your enemies is not only a stupid idea but also a profitable one. Business Insider spoke to the Australian founder of ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com 23-year-old Mat Carpenter about how his site went nuts last week. He’s now covered in glitter, trying to fill more than 2,000 orders. But Carpenter is sick of the venture and it’s listed for sale with buyers willing to pay more than $70,000 for the site. He’s learnt a few important lessons including “don’t underestimate a stupid idea” and don’t launch a project while you’re on holidays. The full story is here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

