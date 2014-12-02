5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Your Christmas present might be here.

It’s Tuesday, let’s get going.

1. Microsoft has acquired mobile email app Acompli in a deal rumoured to be worth about $200 million. The company’s VP Rajesh Jha said the purchase is part of a “company-wide effort to help people accomplish more with their mobile devices”. More here.

2. Bitcoin trading platform CoinJar is up and leaving Australia. It has reincorporated in the UK because founder Asher Tan thinks the maturity of tech and financial markets in London is the environment the company needs to play in to expand globally. It also doesn’t hurt that cryptocurrency doesn’t attract GST in the UK. The whole story is here.

3. The Commonwealth Bank has just invested $5 million to help Australian researchers build a super computer. The funding will be allocated over five years to the ARC Centre for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology, based at UNSW. For some perspective, IBM’s Watson came in at $3 million, so expect something special. More here.

4. When wearables fail. Wearables are meant to seamlessly integrate tech into everyday life but sometimes the idea doesn’t hit the spot. Today it’s LogBar’s Ring. The company raised almost $1 million via a Kickstarter campaign and it’s now being touted as one of the “most disastrous product launches of all time”. You can read the full review here.

5. The Christmas rush has begun. Take a look inside Amazon’s massive warehouses as it gears up for the Christmas onslaught here. They’ve also installed 15,000 robots to help out.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.