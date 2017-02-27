5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Good morning here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Telstra and Ericsson are building Australia’s first ‘internet of things’ mobile network. The new capability will have real-time uses in “logistics, utilities, medicine, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and many more.”

2. Uber and the taxi industry hate the Victorian government’s new $2 levy. It comes after the state government proposed the levy last week in the hope it will regulate the industry. Read more here.

3. Tesla will begin selling and installing its solar roof later this year. Tesla told Business Insider Australia, “At this stage there is no announcement on solar roof in Australia or when it will be available”. Until then here’s everything you need to know about the product.

4. Amaysim has posted a profit as it prepares to launch its broadband service. Mobile sim card company amaysim has posted a 10% rise in half year underlying profit after tax of $8.34 million.

5. Here’s what it’s like working as the CTO for Elon Musk at SpaceX. Business Insider’s Sarah Kimmorley spoke to Branden Spike who was Musk’s tech guru for 15 years. The first thing Musk said to him when he started SpaceX was “Don’t let them hack us.” No pressure.

BONUS ITEM: Facebook’s best-kept secret is this second website.

