5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Greg Hunt speaking March 23, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty

It’s the Thursday before a long weekend! Here are the top tech stories you need to sink your teeth into today:

1. After previously earmarking it for re-use, the NBN has dumped the idea of upgrading the Optus HFC (“cable internet”) network. It said bringing Optus’ network, which it originally paid $800 million to decommission, before deciding to upgrade it instead, would be too costly and take too long after after all. Read more on the backflip.

2. A Sydney startup has shut down after it could not longer sustain its losses. Homecamp, which launched in January 2015 billing itself ‘the AirBnB of camping’, sent an email to users on Monday evening to notify that the service is closing. Read more on the hurdles that frustrated the business at StartupSmart.

3. Innovation minister Greg Hunt wants to hear from the startup and research communities on how the government can improve R&D tax breaks. The minister yesterday released the six recommendations compiled by Innovation Australia chair Bill Ferris, Australia’s chief scientist Alan Finkel and secretary to the treasury John Fraser and will open up for feedback for the next month. Read more here.

4. Apple has signed a deal with Deloitte to get iPhones and iPads into more office environments. Read what motivated both sides to make this pact.

5. Aussie startup success story Campaign Monitor is to open a European HQ in London. The new UK office, to be located in Shoreditch in inner city London, follows last year’s shift of its global headquarters from suburban Sutherland to 40 levels above the Sydney CBD.

