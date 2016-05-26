5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hello, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. Campaign Monitor is shaping up to be our next unicorn. Campaign Monitor is not just one of Australia’s most valuable technology companies, it’s arguably the most exciting tech firm this nation has produced.

Let’s face it: the biggest names in Australia’s blossoming technology scene make their money in pretty boring ways.

By contrast, Campaign Monitor’s business is much sexier. Its software helps companies design and create beautiful looking emails, send them to millions of people, then analyse how successful those emails have been in reaching their targets. It is used by some of the world’s most important companies and best-known consumer brands. Think Apple, Facebook, Nike and Coca-­Cola.

And this is why it might just be Australia’s next billion dollar unicorn.

2. We had a chat to the founder of Zuora about many things. Despite having a successful career at Salesforce, Tien Tzuo left to start Zuora. Today it has over 600 employees and has some of the world’s biggest companies as clients. It’s powering the next wave of the software subscription economy. We spoke to Tzuo about how he got to where he is, the future of software and the state of Australia’s startup scene. Take a read.

3. Pirates can rest easy tonight. The government’s so called “three-strikes” scheme is being put on pause after rights holders and internet providers failed to negotiate terms over the arrangement.

Copyright holders were trying to push for a system that would see alleged pirates send two warning letters before they can be chased legally. Internet providers would have been responsible for sending the letters on behalf of the rights studios.

The code was originally to be submitted to the Australian Communications and Media Authority in April 2015, devised by the Communications Alliance, a consortium of representatives from different ISPs, who was working alongside rights holders. After an initial plan to be implemented by September 2015, it was eventually held back due to disagreements over costs.

4. Victorian Police seized a 3D printer used to create guns. Melbourne’s bikie taskforce has seized a 3D printer believed to be used to print guns in a raid this morning.

The Echo Taskforce arrested three people connected to the Mongols OMCG this morning in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Australian police forces have admitted in the past that they’re “terrified” of 3D-printed weapons, with the NSW police force holding press conferences in the past to talk about the issue.

Early last year, Queensland police seized 3D-printed firearms parts.

At one press conference, the NSW police showed off a 3D-printed gun they were able to print known as “The Liberator” which they made after downloading a design off the internet. They printed two guns, with it taking 27 hours to print the parts and only a minute each to assemble with a firing pin made out of a steel nail.

5. This is how Jake Dyson wants to fix our lighting. Campbell Simpson at Gizmodo sat down with the son of Sir James Dyson to chat about his new lighting range. We’ve been thinking about lighting the wrong way for years, apparently. Desk lamps with shades over globes, downlights in household ceilings, fluorescent light fixtures in offices.

“It’s not about seeing the light,” he tells Gizmodo. “It’s about seeing the result of the light.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.