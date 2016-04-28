5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Getty Images

1. ANZ now supports Apple Pay. From today, any ANZ customer with a Visa debit or credit card or ANZ branded American Express credit card will be able make payments with their iPhone using Apple Pay.

ANZ has become the first Australian bank to support the service, joining only American Express as the supported card issuers, despite Apple Pay now being live in Australia for five months.

Apple Pay is supported on Apple’s iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, the just released SE, and the Apple Watch. Any payment terminal that supports tap and pay will support Apple Pay from your phone or watch.

2. Here’s how Nine killed Quickflix. After Quickflix announced it was going into voluntary administration on Tuesday, it squared a fair bit of blame on Channel Nine and its shares within the company. Here’s how Nine brought the original Australian streaming pioneer down.

3. RateMyAgent secures a $5 million funding round. The Melbourne-based real estate agent review platform secured the money as part of a $20 million valuation and plans to now expand internationally. The funding round was led by Catch of the Day’s Gabby Leibovich and is the second round of funding for the startup.

4. A couple of startup founders are sleeping in the streets to raise $50,000. The co-founders of Aussie startup her/ have now been living in Sydney’s Martin Place for 24 hours and plan to stay there until they raise $50,000 to help kick off their plan to inspire positive social change for women.

In the first 24 hours, they’ve already raised $15,000.

The startup’s business is delivering organic cotton tampons to your door every month, while it will also donate sanitary products to developing countries for every pack sold in Australia.

5. Have a look inside Intuit’s Sydney office. Although the software company had already established its regional base in Singapore with offices in India as well, the Sydney office was still relatively new when the company relocated to 1 O’Connell Street in Sydney’s CBD in 2015.

Now, it has grown to a team of more than 70 people from its initial 3, helping to deliver financial software to small businesses and accountants.

Here’s a quick look inside.

Photo: Olivia Chang

