5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A Harlequin Ladybird prepares to take flight on November 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A couple of high-profile bugs and Australia’s big banks dominate the five best tech stories for Tuesday:

1. A group of Australian banks — including CBA, Westpac and NAB — have been rejected by the ACCC. The cohort has asked authorities to force Apple to open up its contactless payment technology and negotiate the fee structure for Apple Pay, but the competition watchdog today announced its draft determination that the request would be declined. Read more on the reasons here.

2. Speaking of banks, Westpac and ANZ say that in order for them to share data with fintech startups, data-sharing governance needs to be enforced using a new licensing regime. The AFR reports that they were responding to a parliamentary committee recommendation last week that the big banks start providing “open access” to customer data.

3. Some Apple iPhone users are complaining that their phones shut down at 30% battery level. The problem reportedly has come after the latest iOS update was applied to those handsets — and the phone comes back alive when it’s plugged into mains power! Read more here.

4. Apple’s not the only one dealing with bugs. iTnews reports that Microsoft is reeling from the news that its new Edge browser, which comes with Windows 10, has a flaw that allows one to bypass all its security features. Microsoft had bragged previously about the strength of Edge’s security.

5. Metcash says it’s willing to partner with Amazon when it supposedly arrives in Australia next year. The CEO of the company that supplies the IGA chain of supermarkets made the comments to the Herald Sun as his firm slumped in its half-year results after a bloody fight in the fierce local grocery market.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.