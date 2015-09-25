5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Get ready, Gen Z is coming.

Good morning, and happy Friday! Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cybercrime costs the world $US465 billion annually, according to a new report from Allianz – that’s roughly Norway’s GDP. More than half occurs in the 10 largest economies, but the cost to Australia, with a $1.5 trillion GDP, is still over a $1 billion a year. Read more about it here.

2. Stop everything. It’s time to prepare for the most technologically literate, formally educated, globally connected generation to ever enter the workforce. McCrindle’s Claire Madden explains what to expect with Australia on the brink of significant generational transition in the workforce, as the Baby Boomers (born 1946-64) who make up a quarter of today’s workforce and hold a lot of the leadership roles, are reaching retirement age and will be just 8% of the workforce in a decade’s time.

3. We have the five rules that Australia’s most successful game creator goes by. Matt Hall is, by almost every definition of the word, successful. 50 million downloads and $10 million later, Crossy Road is probably his most high profile success, but it’s one of many. How does he do it? Well, he has a few rules and he follows them to the letter. Here they are.

4. There is literally a robot waiting in line to get an iPhone 6S outside the Apple Store in Sydney. Yes, a robot is waiting in line to buy another robot. Read more about Lucy the robot here.

5. If you’re a tech entrepreneur with your sights set on Silicon Valley, these are the only rules you need to know. Business Insider recently went through Quora to find out what people who have been-there, done-that have to say about the unwritten rules of Silicon Valley. Here they are.

