5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. The next startup trends. After listening to 146 startup pitches at Y Combinator’s and 500 Startups’ demo days, Business Insider journo Biz Carson deserves a fully paid vacation to some tropical island. But instead, she’s figured out what the next wave of tech companies looks like. Firstly: Social is dead. Secondly: Security and hardware startups are multiplying fast. Thirdly: Recruitment is about to be flipped on its head by tech. But all her observations are here and worth a good, careful read.

2. MYOB smashed its first profit results post-IPO. The accounting software company posted a 14% rise in half-year profit to $40 million and reported strong growth in cloud accounting subscriptions, which hit 142,000 in June and then went to 150,000 in early August. MYOB now has 528,000 paying users, up 10% and ahead of prospectus forecasts. Revenue is up 8% to $161 million and 94% of that is recurring. There’s more here.

3. Stan, the local Netflix competitor, has acquired more than 300,000 subscribers and estimates it’s had 800,000 users since launching in February. It’s hoping to hit 400,000 subscribers before the year is out. But a recent note by Citi media analyst Justin Diddams estimates Netflix’s penetration is already five times higher than Stan. There’s more here.

4. These world maps show how Google has taken over. Various web browsers have battled for dominance and since 2008 Internet Explorer has lost a heap of ground to Chrome. Australia started as an Explorer-dominated country, but today it’s all about Chrome. But as anyone who remembers Netscape Navigator 20 years ago when it ruled the world knows, dominance is fleeting. More here.

5. Chinese scientists have found a way to make smartphone screens a million times clearer than an iPhone. By putting six different types of rare earths together and beaming lasers onto it, the researchers have been able to recreate the full spectrum of visible light. Currently Apple’s retina displays have about 300 pixels per square inch. The rare earth display could reach 850 million per square inch. But there’s a bit of work to be done yet on developing the lasers and getting the cost of production down before you’re able to look at the insanely vibrant screens on your iPhone. More here.

