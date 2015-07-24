5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Friday. Here’s what’s happening in Aussie tech.

1. With Packer and Murdoch listed as shareholders, Australian P2P lender SocietyOne has hired former Lending Club marketing VP Mitchel Harad as CMO. Lending Club raised a whopping $US1 billion in December when it listed in the US. There’s more here.

2. To Valley or not to Valley. 3D printed surfboard startup CEO Gary Elphick is aiming to set up a US operation. After a recent trip to SF, he’s has written a post in defence of the Silicon Valley tech bro which includes some of his thoughts on the US tech scene, compared to Australia.

“I found that everyone was pitching some idea or start up and were genuinely interested to hear what you are working on, they are always optimistic, all hyper-connected and all appreciate the power of networking. Most people in SF startup land can appreciate things that only other founders get, why you live on noodles, why you can’t go out at the weekends and why you choose this life over living comfortably with a corporate job, a nice car and 2-3 Holidays a year,” Elphick said. “Whilst in Australia (for me at least) I find this isolating, people can be dismissing and most often insular. I don’t think we’ve had enough success stories for it to be considered a viable option, in SF everyone is going through the same thing so there is a sense of belonging. “There are meet ups on every night of week, in every coffee shop there are people working on their start up, collaborating, meeting or pitching.”

Bottom line is: The tech buzz is real and it’s something you just have to go and experience for yourself More here.

4. Want to start a startup, you say? You need help… Campaign Monitor’s CEO Alex Bard has one simple piece of advice for aspiring startup founders, and it’s what ever you do, “don’t go it alone”. More here.

5. I scream, you scream, Uber is delivering free ice cream today.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

