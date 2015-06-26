5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian co-founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes have come a long way.

1. There’s a bit going on in the background at Atlassian. The tech company made an important investor relations hire as it transforms its operations to become public-market ready. Full exclusive story is here.

2. Wellington Valley is very similar to Silicon Valley, just much, much smaller. Xero CEO Rod Drury thinks the comparison has a lot to do with the similar weather and geography of the two regions. You can read all about Wellington’s thriving startup ecosystem here.

3. Google Ventures is investing $US11.5 million in e-commerce startup Yieldify. While it’s based in London, the startup that helps online retailers convince people to buy products online, has a Sydney team. More here.

4. Mistruths. Startup investor Bob Kocher, a partner at Venrock Capital who specialises in healthcare IT companies, says one-third of the pitches he sees contain a total lie and it’s because of all the cash sloshing around the tech sector at the moment. He said startups aren’t having to be quite as forthcoming because of all the extra interest from investors. More here.

5. Uber may have copped more than $1.5 million worth of fines in Queensland. According to The Australian, 1536 infringement notices have been issued to 538 Queensland drivers in the past 12 months — many of which are still outstanding as the company is challenging the fines’ validity. There’s more about Uber’s Sunshine state woes here.

